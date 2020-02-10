OTTAWA -- Politcal hard-rockers Rage Against The Machine are coming to Bluesfest.

The festival made the announcement on Twitter Monday, as RATM announced its 2020 world tour with hip hop duo Run The Jewels.

Wooooooooo! We are THRILLED to announce @RATM Rage Against The Machine will headline #RBCBluesfest2020 on July 17th!

FULL FESTIVAL LINEUP to be announced Tues., Feb.18th followed by 1-DAY PRESALE Weds., Feb. 19th.

Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/7f6ujpSm8X — RBC Bluesfest Ottawa (@ottawabluesfest) February 10, 2020

RBC Bluesfest said Rage Against The Machine would headline the July 17 show.

Bluesfest runs July 9 to 19 at LeBreton Flats.

The full festival lineup is expected to be announced Tues. Feb. 18.

Rage Against The Machine's 2020 tour begins Mar. 26 in El Paso, TX and runs to Sept. 12, in Vienna, Austria.