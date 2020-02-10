Bluesing in the Name Of: Rage Against The Machine coming to Bluesfest
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 3:57PM EST
Political rockers Rage Against the Machine will play RBC Ottawa Bluesfest July 17. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
OTTAWA -- Politcal hard-rockers Rage Against The Machine are coming to Bluesfest.
The festival made the announcement on Twitter Monday, as RATM announced its 2020 world tour with hip hop duo Run The Jewels.
RBC Bluesfest said Rage Against The Machine would headline the July 17 show.
Bluesfest runs July 9 to 19 at LeBreton Flats.
The full festival lineup is expected to be announced Tues. Feb. 18.
Rage Against The Machine's 2020 tour begins Mar. 26 in El Paso, TX and runs to Sept. 12, in Vienna, Austria.