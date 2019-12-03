The first five acts coming to RBC Bluesfest in 2020 have been announced.

Jack Johnson, Vance Joy, Jade Bird, Marshmello and Lil Tecca will be part of the festival lineup next year.

A ‘pre new year’ holiday sale begins Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and runs until Dec. 24 at midnight. The sale will include early-bird pricing on day tickets (July 14 and 16), VIP day tickets, Clubhouse passes, full festival passes, and u19/u25 passes (under 19 and 25 years old). The offer is only available online.

The 2020 festival runs July 9-19 at Lebreton Flats.