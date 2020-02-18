Alanis Morissette, Boyz II Men, Travis Tritt among the acts coming to Ottawa Bluesfest
OTTAWA -- You Oughta Know that Alanis Morissette is coming to Ottawa this summer.
The Ottawa-native headlines the full lineup unveiled this morning for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, July 9 to 19 at LeBreton Flats. Morissette is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 12.
Morissette is going on a world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill." According to Morissette’s website, “Jagged Little Pill” has sold 60 million copies worldwide and won seven Grammys.
Organizers of Ottawa Bluesfest unveiled the full lineup for the festival today after weeks of speculation and teases.
Acts coming to Ottawa this summer include Blink-182, Boyz II Men, Blue Rodeo, Billy Talent, The National, Arrested Development, King Crimson, Dean Lewis, Charlotte Day Wilson, Travis Tritt, July Talk and The New Pornographers.
“We feel confident that the talent we’re announcing today will definitely add to the buzz,” says Mark Monahan, executive and artistic director for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.
"I believe the strength of this year's lineup is the depth of talent, we focussed on casting a wide net, reaching out to a broad demographic of fans."
Acts previously announced include Rage Against the Machine, Jack Johnson, Jade Bird, Vance Joy, Marshmello, and the Saints and Sinners Tour featuring Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party.
A one-day ticket pre-sale begins Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., including Day Passes, Pick-3, Pick-5 and Metropolitain VIP Zone.
Here is the full list of acts coming to RBC Ottawa Bluesfest (as of 12:01 a.m., Feb. 18)
- Rage Against The Machine
- Jack Johnson
- Blink-182
- Marshmello
- Alanis Morissette
- Daniel Caesar
- King Crimson
- The National
- Boyz II Men
- Blue Rodeo
- Dean Lewis
- Vance Joy
- Lil Tecca
- Tash Sultana
- Billy Talent
- Garbage
- 6LACK
- Saints and Sinners Tour (Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party)
- Ali Gatie
- Nelly
- July Talk
- Dashboard Confessional
- Charlotte Day Wilson
- Jade Bird
- Travis Tritt
- Patrick Watson
- Sharon Van Etten
- Cash Cash
- DJ Shadow
- The New Pornographers
- Cat Power
- Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40
- Grandson
- Brandy Clark
- Deltron 3030
- Arrested Development
- The Barr Brothers
- Jeremy Dutcher
- Protoje
- DUCKWRTH
- Nahko and Medicine For The People
- Matt Maeson
- Joan Osborne
- Barns Courtney
- Leif Vollebekk
- The Cinematic Orchestra
- Charlie Cunningham
- The Dip
- Wishbone Ash
- Ezra Furman
- Durand Jones & The Indications
- Haviah Mighty
- Southern Avenue
- Jontavious Willis
- Ocean Alley
- The Turbans
- NOBRO
- Vanessa Collier
- Crown Lands
- Crystal Shawanda
- Fémina
- Lloyd Spiegel
- Marco Benevento
- Michelle Hopkins
- Jessica Mitchell
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
- The Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue
- Albert Castiglia
- Mike Zito
- The Texas Horns
- Johnny Shay
- Red Young
- Alanna Sterling
- Amanda Lowe
- Angelique Francis Band
- Big Zee
- Braden Foulkes
- Étoile Noire
- FRASE
- Gavin McLeod
- Gentlemen of the Woods
- Jessica Pearson and the East Wind
- JT Soul
- Kimberly Sunstrum
- Lia Kloud
- Lora Bidner
- Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam
- Mack & Ben
- Mischa
- Miss Emily
- Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin
- Renée Landry
- Sly High
- Sophia Radisch
- The Commotions
- Tony D Band - Blues Revue Hosts July 10, 11 and 12
- and The Split - Blues Revue Hosts July 16, 17 and 18
For more information, visit www.ottawabluesfest.ca