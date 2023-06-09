Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast
Air quality remains good in the capital, and there are no alerts in effect from Environment Canada.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
The air quality health index is at 1 according to a provincial tracking system. The risk is low.
The high will be 20 C and the UV index 7 or high.
Overnight it will be partly cloud and a low of 9 C.
The forecast for the weekend is a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 23 C of Saturday.
On Sunday, the high is expected to be 25 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 9-11
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Freeland's budget bill passes House after Poilievre pledges to block it
The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families: Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a minimum security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
Wildfires, smoke having 'huge impact' on some tourism operators across Canada
Raging wildfires and smoky skies across much of Canada have put a damper on travel this summer, resulting in cancelled plans and closed businesses.
From hoses and shovels to water bombers: how wildfires are being fought across Canada
The techniques used to put out the wildfires that are burning across Canada vary somewhat depending on geography, but ultimately they depend on people on the ground with hoses and shovels digging out hot spots one by one, experts say.
Statistics Canada to release its latest labour force survey today
Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of how the job market is doing in the country.
5 things to know for Friday, June 9, 2023
Donald Trump says he's been federally indicted, the House of Commons passes the federal budget implementation bill, and Statistics Canada is set to release its latest employment snapshot.
Are more interest rate hikes on the way? Here's what experts say
In the wake of the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, economists are pointing to further tightening in the near term.
Atlantic
Higgs government faces caucus revolt over changes to LGBTQ school policy in N.B.
New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won't be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.
Halifax says more residents can return home Friday after wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will announce Thursday when more residents can return to their homes in communities impacted by the Tantallon wildfires.
'People are maxing out their credit cards': Evacuees call for extra emergency money in wildfire aftermath
Evacuees throughout Nova Scotia are calling on the province for more money in the aftermath of wildfires.
Toronto
Video captures bus plowing into stopped traffic in deadly Mississauga, Ont. crash
Video has surfaced showing a Mississauga, Ont. transit bus plowing into stopped traffic in a crash that left one person dead and at least eight injured on Thursday morning.
Toronto constable demoted for role in cheating promotions exam
An officer who admitted to playing a part in a scheme to cheat the Toronto Police Service promotions procedure has been temporarily demoted instead.
Girl rescued from burning home in Brampton last week has died: OFM
A girl rescued from a burning home in Brampton last week has died in the hospital, Ontario's fire marshal said on Friday.
Montreal
Quebec wildfire situation 'stable' for coming days; evacuees stuck until next week
Quebec's precarious wildfire situation is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours but residents displaced by the raging forest fires likely won't be able to return home until early next week, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.
Man accused of Claudia Iacono killing was arrested the next day in Ontario on drug charges
An Ontario man charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of the late Montreal Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, was arrested the day after the killing in Ontario on unrelated drug charges, public records show.
Cases of Lyme disease rebound in Quebec after 2020 slowdown
Lyme disease in Quebec was back on the rise in 2021, following a brief slowdown in 2020. Of the 650 cases of Lyme disease acquired in Quebec, Estrie was again the most affected region. With 452 cases, it accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all infections in the province.
Northern Ontario
Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., expands, highway closed
A wildfire west of Sudbury, Ont., has quadrupled in size prompting evacuation orders to be expanded and one highway to close.
Another northern Ont. resident charged for illegal backyard fire, 5th in one week
A fifth person in northern Ontario has been charged in less than a week for having a campfire during the fire ban.
Settlements end $100M class action lawsuit by alleged Manitoulin Island abuse survivors
A $100 million class action lawsuit launched on behalf of alleged victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Manitoulin Island has been abandoned after the victims reached individual settlements with the church.
London
VIDEO
VIDEO | London and area forecast for June 9, 2023
After nearly three weeks of no rain in the Forest City and days of hazy skies caused by wildfires, it appears as though rain is finally in the forecast for later this the weekend.
Family of well-loved London, Ont. barber Eddie Lopez seeks accessible home
In the summer of 2022, London, Ont. barber and business owner Eddie Lopez suffered a brain aneurysm, heart attack, stroke, and seizure. He remains in hospital to this day.
Closing arguments heard at impaired driving causing death trial
The impaired driving case involving a 61-year-old man charged in connection with the death of an elderly woman is now in the hands of the judge.
Winnipeg
Softball-sized hail, strong wind gusts reported in Manitoba storm
A storm that tore through a community northwest of Brandon Wednesday brought with it heavy winds and, in some areas, hail the size of softballs.
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
Kitchener
Six Nations’ Brandon Montour flew home for son's birth between playoff games
Scoring the opening goal of game three of the Stanley Cup finals wasn’t the only celebration Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour was a part of this week.
Burping bovine: University of Guelph researchers develop tool to predict how much methane a cow will belch out
University of Guelph (U of G) researchers have been looking at ways to breed dairy cows that burp out less methane, a harmful greenhouse gas emission contributing to climate change.
SUV smashes into Kitchener LCBO
Police say no one was seriously hurt when an SUV crashed into the front door of an LCBO in south Kitchener Thursday.
Calgary
Heat spell, dry season hurting western Alberta crops
The extreme heat and lack of precipitation is being felt on farms across Alberta, and there's a high probability of it hurting this year's yield.
Police investigating after Ogden home targeted by anti-Semitic graffiti three weeks straight
After the first incident left a Nazi symbol on his election lawn sign, Jordan Barrett thought it was just someone upset about his voting intentions.
Charges pending against Langdon, Alta. man in fatal attack
A 31-year-old resident of Langdon, Alberta, faces charges in relation to a fatal assault.
Saskatoon
'Men like to strike women': Judge slams culture of domestic violence in Sask. during murder sentencing
A man who killed his ex-wife’s cousin will spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, a judge decided on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Sask. man who endured school abuse says compensation denied over technicality
A man who suffered years of abuse at a day school on Poundmaker Cree Nation says he had his compensation claim rejected on a technicality.
Proposed tax hike in Saskatoon draws criticism from pundits
Tax increases proposed on Wednesday for Saskatoon’s next multi-year budget are drawing criticism from the business community.
Edmonton
Coventry Homes ‘severs' ties with co-owner facing sexual assault charge; 5 women sue company
Five women are suing homebuilder Coventry Homes, after a now-former official at the company was charged with sexual assault.
-
36-year-old rookie ready to make CFL debut for Edmonton Elks
The Edmonton Elks' new kicker is older than your average rookie, but the 36-year-old soccer pro said he's ready to tackle the next leg of his journey.
Vancouver
Northeastern B.C. community of 2,400 ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Tumbler Ridge, a community with a population of 2,400 in northeastern B.C., has been ordered to evacuate Thursday due to the danger posed by an encroaching wildfire.
'Blame to go around': BC United accepts role in Surrey hospital crisis while pledging investment
A day after the NDP government presented its 30-point plan to address the crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital, the official Opposition is pledging to build a tower, while acknowledging their role in the situation.
Sunshine Coast mayor wants province to help prevent another devastating drought
As B.C. continues to see unseasonably hot and dry conditions, there are growing drought concerns on the Sunshine Coast.
Regina
Bear spray incident shuts down new Wascana Pool's opening day
Following a reported bear spray incident, Regina’s Wascana Pool was shut down on the day of its much-anticipated reopening.
'Gobsmacked': Court hears from Thauberger's ex-wife in decades long murder
The murder trial for Joseph Thauberger resumed Thursday, with testimony from his then wife Barbara Hayes.
Regina mayor says homeless camp was reaching 'critical point' before teardown
Regina's mayor says the city's fire department had growing concerns about the health, safety and well-being of those living in a homeless camp that was dismantled on Wednesday morning.