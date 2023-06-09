Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast

Air quality remains good in the capital

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, June 9, 2023

Donald Trump says he's been federally indicted, the House of Commons passes the federal budget implementation bill, and Statistics Canada is set to release its latest employment snapshot.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina