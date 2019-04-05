

Voters in Rideau-Rockcliffe are heading to the polls for the second time in about six months.

Advance voting in the ward was underway Friday. The byelection had been triggered by the resignation of councillor Tobi Nussbaum who left to become the head of the National Capital Commission.

17 people are all vying for Nussbaum’s seat at city hall. It means the ballot will be on legal size paper so all the names can fit.

Among the top campaign issues: housing, community safety, traffic, and the debate over the Kettle Island bridge.