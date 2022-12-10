Add your flu and COVID booster shots to Christmas to do list before the holidays, OPH recommends

Ottawa pharmacies report an "unprecedented" surge in demand for flu shots this fall. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa pharmacies report an "unprecedented" surge in demand for flu shots this fall. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission

NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina