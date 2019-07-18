

john ruttle, CTV Ottawa





There is alarming new information tonight about what may have killed hundreds of fish along the Ottawa and Lievre rivers.

Officials are looking at whether a toxic chemical spill may be to blame.

Quebec environmental teams found "acute intoxication" was responsible for the die-off that affected several different species.

It was not an infectious disease; the fish were exposed to something toxic in their environment.

The ministry was out on the water again yesterday and found no more dead fish.

They say the water is again safe for fishing.