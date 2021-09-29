OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 41 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 but the number of known active cases has dropped below 400.

To date, OPH has reported 29,775 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday. A total of 595 residents of the city have died due to COVID-19.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 495 cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died and 760 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario reported 20 new cases including five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, nine in Hastings Prince Edward, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

Public Health Ontario added 39 cases to its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 495 new cases reported across Ontario on Wednesday, 380 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status and 115 were in people who are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-two of the 292 people in Ontario who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, including eight of the 172 patients in the ICU, Elliott said. The remaining patients are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 381 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 412 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 72 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,799.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses Tuesday, up from 15 on Monday. The last time hospitalizations were this high was mid-June.

Ten people are in the ICU, up from eight. ICU admissions haven't been in the double digits in Ottawa since May.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 4 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Nine new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.