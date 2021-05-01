OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 156 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people have died.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario added 3,369 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 3,964 newly resolved cases. Another 29 Ontarians have died of COVID-19. The number of people with COVID-19 in ICUs across Ontario reached a new record high of 900 on Saturday. Public Health Ontario reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 24,344 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 507 people have lost their lives to the disease.

Ottawa Public Health also reported 281 newly resolved cases in the city, bringing the number of people with known active cases down below 2,000 for the first time since April 8.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 23-29): 120.3 (down from 127.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 7.6 per cent (April 23 – 29) (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of April 30:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 322,149

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,298

Total doses received in Ottawa: 328,530

As of Friday, 37 per cent of Ottawa residents 16 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has fallen to below 2,000 for the first time since April 8.

OPH reported 1,960 active cases on Saturday, down from 2,088 on Friday.

281 more people have had their cases resolve, bringing the number of total resolved cases in Ottawa to 21,877.

During this latest wave, Ottawa saw an active case count peak of 3,412 on April 19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 24

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 10

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,899 (+38)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 28 (+2)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses decreased Saturday to 115 from 118.

The number of patients in intensive care is now 30, up from 29.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 2

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (2 in ICU)

30-39: 6 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 10 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 32 (11 in ICU)

60-69: 30 (11 in ICU)

70-79: 21 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 8 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (1,941 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 23 new cases (3,051 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 38 new cases (5,489 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 28 new cases (3,688 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 13 new cases (3,187 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 22 new cases (2,936 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 10 new cases (1,758 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 9 new cases (983 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 1 new case (807 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new case (501 total cases)

Unknown: Two cases reassigned to other categories (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 21 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 10 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 16 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 70 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 30 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 7 active community outbreaks:

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Workplace – Warehouse: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Kids and Company Westboro (April 7) Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) Wee Watch Kanata Home Child Care (April 19) Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau (April 21) The Little School Day Care Centre (April 21) Centre Prescolaire et Parascolaire l'Etoile Filante (April 22) Global Childcare Services Home Daycare (April 24) Aspire Academy (April 25) Parents Home Childcare of Ottawa (April 26)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Ottawa Hospital General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Montfort Hospital Unit 6C (April 21) Rooming House (April 23) Group Home A-14465 (April 24) Group Home A-14468 (April 24) Group Home A-14470 (April 24) Group Home A-14492 (April 24) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital 4CR (April 26) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab Ward B (April 26) Montfort Hospital 3C (April 27) Montfort Hospital 4A (April 27) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus F7 (April 30)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.