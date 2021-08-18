OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 19 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

To date, Ottawa has seen 28,030 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 residents have died. No new deaths have been reported in Ottawa since July 8.

Another 26 existing cases are considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases in the city. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain stable, dropping slightly on Wednesday. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people is up and the weekly average testing positivity rate has also increased slightly.

In the past 30 days, OPH has recorded 56 cases of the Delta variant. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and said three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 345 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Twelve new cases were reported around eastern Ontario including one in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, seven in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and two in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of Wednesday's 485 newly reported cases, 309 were in unvaccinated people and 41 were in partially vaccinated people. It is currently unclear if the remaining 135 cases are all in fully vaccinated people.

Of the 174 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 but are not in the ICU, Elliott said 14 are fully vaccinated and 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The health minister added that due to a technical glitch, data on the vaccination status of people in Ontario ICUs was unavailable.

Ottawa Public Health does not provide the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 10 to Aug. 16): 12.2 (up from 11.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 11 to Aug.17): 1.5 per cent (up from 1.4 per cent Aug. 9 to 15)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.07

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 778,237 (+1,582)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 707,461 (+5,377)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 77 per cent (+1)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 127 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 134 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,310.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from four on Tuesday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 70s, and one is in their 80s.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,842 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 111 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 59 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,308 (+1)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,329 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,624 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,299 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,285 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,691 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One case removed from total (3,348 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new case (1,972 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports on COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: