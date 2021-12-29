Ottawa Public Health is reporting 653 more people in the city with COVID-19 and three fewer hospitalizations due to the virus.

To date, OPH has recorded 39,823 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began.

The figures come with the caveat that changes in the availability of testing in many parts of the province mean case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. Demand for testing has increased significantly with the arrival of the Omicron variant.

OPH is reporting a testing positivity rate of 22.5 per cent in Ottawa in the last week.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday. The pandemic's death toll in the city stands at 621 residents.

There are now eight people in local hospitals with active cases of COVID-19, down from 11 on Tuesday. One person remains in the ICU. The number of known active cases citywide is 5,637.

Ottawa's seven-day average is 574.7, up from 353.6 at this time last week and up from 44 four weeks ago.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario added 10,436 new cases, a new daily case count record. Three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 3,832 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Ontario's positivity rate is currently a record 26.9 per cent. The seven-day average is 9,183, up from 3,520 last week and 1,514 two weeks ago.

Health officials reported 1,317 new cases in the Outaouais region of Quebec on Wednesday. There were 13,149 new cases in all of Quebec in Wednesday's update, a record amount.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 21 to Dec. 27): 386.8 (up from 377.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 22 to Dec. 28): 22.5 per cent (up from 19.6 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.12

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

CASES BY VACCINATION IN ONTARIO

New cases among unvaccinated residents: 1,514 (56.35 per 100,000)

New cases among partially vaccinated residents: 425 (61.15 per 100,000)

New cases among fully vaccinated residents: 8,221 (72.42 per 100,000)

New cases with unknown vaccination status: 276

Right now, there are 726 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 190 in the ICU, according to health minister Christine Elliott. Provincial data on vaccination rates among hospitalized individuals is only available up until Saturday.

(n.b. The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals against each other, as their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that figure by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. Rates per 100,000 are published daily by the Ontario government.)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 891,880 (+1,519)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 820,752 (+1,160)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 267,827 (+23,938)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 5,637 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 5,287 active cases reported on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 303 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 33,565.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA There are eight people in Ottawa hospitals with active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 11 on Tuesday. One person is in the ICU. Age categories of people in hospital: 0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 4

90+: 0 (Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection) COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY 0-9 years old: 445 active cases (3,905 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 896 active cases (5,509 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 1,504 active cases (8,968 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 1,034 active cases (6,296 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 750 active cases (5,274 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 571 active cases (4,451 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 270 active cases (2,533 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 104 active cases (1,345 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 44 active cases (965 total cases)

90+ years old: 19 active cases (574 total cases)

Unknown: Zero active cases (3 cases total) VARIANTS OF CONCERN Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,848

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,690

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 162

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 15,131

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124 *OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,096 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 3,912 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 31 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 78 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 109 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 132 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 95 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 44 new cases

Outaouais: 1,317 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7)

Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10)

Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12)

Glebe Collegiate Institute (Dec. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Dec. 14)

Sacred Heart High School (Dec. 14)

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (Dec. 15)

Ottawa Forest & Nature Licenced Childcare (Dec. 15)

St. Peter High School (Dec. 15)

St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec. 15)

Torah Academy of Ottawa (Dec. 16)

Garderie Providence Services de Garde Agréés en Centre (Dec. 16)

La Coccinelle Le Prelude Licenced Childcare (Dec. 16)

Merivale High School (Dec. 16)

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School (Dec. 16)

École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Dec. 17)

St. Patrick Elementary School (Dec. 17)

Fallingbrook Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Ruddy Family Y Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Borden Farm Licenced Childcare (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève (Dec. 20)

MIFO Services de Garde Agréés en Centre - Chapel Hill (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard (Dec. 21)

École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (Dec. 21)

Steve MacLean Public School (Dec. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Ouest (Dec. 22)

École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes (Dec. 22)

Andrew Fleck Licenced home childcare - Orleans (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile de l'Est (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 23)

Portia Licenced Childcare - Kanata (Dec. 23)

Churchill Carling Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Dow's Lake Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Beacon Learning Centre Licenced Childcare (Dec. 25)

Montessori by Brightpath Licenced Childcare (Dec. 25)

Forest Valley Program Licenced Childcare (Dec. 26)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: