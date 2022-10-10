A sunny Thanksgiving Monday in Ottawa
It will be a bright and sunny Monday in Ottawa.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a clear and sunny sky all day long with a high of 12 C. That’s slightly cooler than average, but the sun still has plenty of warmth.
Overnight, however, expect a bit of a chill with a low of -1 C.
The temperature is expected to warm back up to a warmer-than-average high of 18 C on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.
Wednesday could see a few clouds but those warmer temperatures should stick around.
Thursday’s outlook includes showers.
California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying
Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3.
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer outside discount store
A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers' actions.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year after meeting him online.
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said.
U.S. airport websites taken offline in co-ordinated attack by pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
Death toll climbs to 25, many missing in Venezuela landslide
Rescue workers used drones and trained dogs to look for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in the Venezuelan city of Las Tejerias, as the death toll rose to 25 with dozens more reported missing.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
P.E.I. official warns of carbon monoxide danger as people use generators to stay warm
As people on Prince Edward Island turn to generators amid a 17-day power outage, a Charlottetown fire inspector is warning residents to be careful while using them.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
Toronto
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
-
Man killed in triple shooting at North York sports facility identified
Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.
-
Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday.
Montreal
-
Police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.
Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Montreal protest condemns 'barbaric' Russian attack on Ukraine
Following a brutal military assault by Russia in several Ukrainian cities Monday, dozens of people held a protest outside the Russian consulate in Montreal to condemn the attacks and bring greater attention to the seven-month war.
-
Montreal teacher receives national award for teaching excellence
A Montreal teacher was recognized in Ottawa last week for her work in empowering students with special needs.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman charged in fatal crash west of Sudbury was impaired, police say
A 40-year-old northern Ontario woman is facing several charges, including drunk driving, after the car she was driving hit a tree killing one man and seriously injuring another passenger.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.
London
-
'Utterly disheartening': Thames Centre candidate says 25 more electoral signs stolen
Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot calls it ‘ironic’ that about 25 more of her election signs were stolen in the town of Thorndale overnight after a previous story about the issue.
-
Thanksgiving food drive sees 30 per cent spike in demand over last year
London Food Bank co-director Jane Roy says a 30 per cent increase in people asking for help at the food bank this Thanksgiving is due in part to the rapid rise of inflation, including the hike in grocery bills.
-
OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run
Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.
Winnipeg
-
Strike on pause: Tentative deal reached between City of Winnipeg and CUPE
A possible strike involving thousands of municipal workers is now on pause after a tentative labour deal was reached between the City of Winnipeg and the the local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
Horrific Halloween display garners donations for a good cause
A Winnipeg man is celebrating Halloween all month long with a horrific display in his front yard, but it's all in the name of a good cause.
-
Decolonize Thanksgiving bike jam brings cyclists together for truth and reconciliation
Winnipeg's cycling enthusiasts were out for a nice afternoon ride along the river trail while learning about colonization and reconciliation this Thanksgiving Monday.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township
A motorcyclist has been rushed to an out-of-region-hospital after a crash in Wellesley Township.
-
Shortreed family thanks community for support on 14th anniversary of death
Family, friends, and community members gathered outside of a funeral home in Fergus, Ont. Monday afternoon in memory of Lucas Shortreed.
-
WATCH HERE
WATCH HERE | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town. Rewatch the full parade special here.
Calgary
-
Police confirm prominent Calgary gangster killed in Langdon shooting
RCMP say the victim of Friday afternoon's carefully executed attack in a hamlet just outside Calgary was well-known gangster Trong Minh Nguyen.
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Man, 28, killed in Cascade Mountain rock climbing accident
RCMP confirmed to CTV News Calgary that an Australian man has died in a rock climbing accident on Cascade Mountain in Banff National Park.
Saskatoon
-
'A really nice balance': U of S researcher begins study on beneficial aspects of video games
A University of Saskatchewan researcher is breaking down stereotypes around video games.
-
Search for wanted man in northern Sask. ends: Deschambault Lake RCMP
Sask. RCMP announced on Monday that Julius Austin Ballantyne, who was wanted for violating his statutory release, has been found.
-
Edmonton
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
Mounties are searching for a vehicle connected to an early Monday morning police shooting east of Edmonton.
-
-
A thanksgiving tradition: Leefield honours local family's legacy of giving
Almost 30 years ago, Shirley and Don Tripp extended a dinner invitation that would spark a legacy of giving that would continue after their deaths.
Vancouver
-
‘This is deeply personal:’ Ken Sim explains why he wants to be Vancouver's next mayor
Ken Sim is hoping the second time is the charm. The Vancouver businessman is once again challenging Kennedy Stewart to become mayor of Vancouver, and the latest polling shows the contest is a two-horse race.
-
Crash involving Vancouver police vehicle closes busy intersection on Granville Street
A collision involving an unmarked police vehicle temporarily closed a busy intersection in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood on Thanksgiving Monday.
-
Black bear hops fence, heads straight for hummingbird feeder in B.C. backyard
A black bear sauntered into a Coquitlam, B.C. backyard Sunday – heading straight for a hummingbird feeder hanging from a tree.
Regina
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
'Mental health does not discriminate': Former NHL goalie speaks on mental health struggles in construction workers
According to recent data from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, suicide rates among construction workers are the second highest in regards to industries.
-
The City of Regina wants to hear from residents concerning 'Catalyst Committee' projects
The Catalyst Committee is inviting residents of Regina to a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to provide input on several large projects across the Queen City.