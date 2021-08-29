OTTAWA -- Some much-needed rain is falling on Ottawa and soggy conditions are expected to continue through the day.

The Ottawa Airport recorded 14.4 mm of rain on Saturday; the most rain recorded in a single day so far this month and the only significant amount since Aug. 13.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Sunday calls for a strong chance of rain or drizzle Sunday morning followed by a lingering chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Sunday's afternoon high is 28 C, with a humidex of 36.

Clouds will stick around in the evening bringing another strong chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm after midnight. The overnight low is 23 C.

Monday is looking partly sunny with a high of 29 C and a humidex of 35.

More sunshine is in the forecast Tuesday with a high of 26 C, and sunny conditions are expected to stick around through the first few days of September.