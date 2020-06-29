Advertisement
A section of Highway 417 will be closed 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday
OTTAWA -- Ottawa motorists will need to find another route through Ottawa later this week due to a major closure on the Queensway for construction.
Highway 417 will be closed in both directions for 82 hours starting Thursday night, while crews replace bridges along Ottawa's busiest highway.
The City of Ottawa says the Queensway will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday between Carling Avenue and Bronson Avenue. Crews will be demolishing and replacing the bridges over the Canadian Pacific Railway and Trillium Line O-Train tracks.
Here is a list of the Highway 417 ramp closures between July 2 and July 6.
- O’Connor westbound
- Lyon westbound
- Bronson westbound
- Rochester westbound
- Parkdale westbound
- Carling/Kirkwood eastbound
- Parkdale eastbound
Orangeville Street will also be fully closed between Rochester Street and Booth Street.
In a media release, the Tomlinson Group said the bridge replacement work will generate excessive noise and traffic impacts during the period.
The City of Ottawa listed the detours around the closure on the Queensway.
Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure:
- Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson Avenue
- Continue westbound on Catherine Street
- Continue onto Raymond Street
- Turn left on Booth Street
- Turn right on Carling Avenue
- Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue
(Courtesy: City of Ottawa)
Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure
- Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue
- Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue
- Turn left on Bronson Avenue
- Turn right on Chamberlain Avenue
- Continue onto Isabella Street
- Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street
(Courtesy: City of Ottawa)