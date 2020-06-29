OTTAWA -- Ottawa motorists will need to find another route through Ottawa later this week due to a major closure on the Queensway for construction.

Highway 417 will be closed in both directions for 82 hours starting Thursday night, while crews replace bridges along Ottawa's busiest highway.

The City of Ottawa says the Queensway will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday between Carling Avenue and Bronson Avenue. Crews will be demolishing and replacing the bridges over the Canadian Pacific Railway and Trillium Line O-Train tracks.

Here is a list of the Highway 417 ramp closures between July 2 and July 6.

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound

Bronson westbound

Rochester westbound

Parkdale westbound

Carling/Kirkwood eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

Orangeville Street will also be fully closed between Rochester Street and Booth Street.

In a media release, the Tomlinson Group said the bridge replacement work will generate excessive noise and traffic impacts during the period.

The City of Ottawa listed the detours around the closure on the Queensway.

Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure:

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson Avenue

Continue westbound on Catherine Street

Continue onto Raymond Street

Turn left on Booth Street

Turn right on Carling Avenue

Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue

(Courtesy: City of Ottawa)

Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue

Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Turn right on Chamberlain Avenue

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

(Courtesy: City of Ottawa)