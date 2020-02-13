OTTAWA -- The Family Day weekend is a great time to spend time with the family. Here’s a look at several events happening around the National Capital Region this weekend.

Skating

The Rideau Canal Skateway is open from Laurier Avenue to Hartwells Locks (including Dows Lake). For more information visit the NCC’s website.

The Sens Rink of Dreams is open daily at Ottawa City Hall from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Skating Court at Lansdowne is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ben Franklin Place skating rink at 100 Centrepointe Dr. is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winterlude – all weekend

It’s the final weekend of Winterlude across the National Capital Region. Check out the activities in Gatineau’s Jacques Cartier Park, on Sparks Street, on the Rideau Canal Skateway and in the ByWard Market.

Events include:

Canadian Ice Carvers’ Society’s Ice-Carving Speed Challenge Saturday on Sparks Street

Night Lights: A Creative Art and Light Festival! Saturday and Sunday at 301 Preston St.

Retro photo booth – National Flag of Canada. Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Sparks Street

Accora Village Bed Race for Kiwanis. 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the ByWard Market

For a list of events, visit www.canada.ca/Winterlude

Mayor’s Family Day Skate – Feb. 17

Join Mayor Jim Watson for his annual Family Day skating party in Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall. Skate on the Sens Rink of Dreams and enjoy many fun indoor and outdoor winter activities.

For more information, visit www.ottawa.ca

Lego Pop Up in the ByWard Market – Feb. 15-17

Lego Master Brickman Graeme visits the ByWard Market for Winterlude. Kids of all ages can come help build a wintery theme with Graeme using your favourite building blocks.

For more information, visit www.byward-market.com

Big Bang Festival – Feb. 16-17

The Big Bang is back at the National Arts Centre.

Get ready for a unique experience of colour and sound, sure to burst you out of those winter blues.

Some events are free. For more information, visit www.bigbangfestival.ca

Family Day at Rideau Hall – Feb. 17 12 p.m. 4 p.m. (FREE)

Visit the State Rooms, go for a skate on the outdoor rink or meet at the winter pavilion to learn about the history of winter sports at Rideau Hall.

For more information, visit www.gg.ca

Indoor Winter Carnival at the Bank of Canada Museum – Feb. 15 – 17

The Bank of Canada Museum is hosting a Winter Carnival. Make an origami case for a lucky coin, borrow a detective tool kit for an artifact scavenger hunt or take a fun selfie with the accessories.

For more information, visit www.bankofcanadamuseum.ca

MUSEUMS

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The National Gallery of Canada will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SPORTS

The Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca

The Ottawa 67’s host the Windsor Spitfires Sunday afternoon at the Arena at TD Place. For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com

The Ottawa 67’s host the London Knights Monday afternoon at the Arena at TD Place. For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com