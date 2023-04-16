A bright and sunny Sunday in Ottawa before a few showers move in

Get your fill of the sunshine today because there are a couple of cloudy, rainy days ahead and even the possibility of a few—dare I say it—flurries later this week.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 25 C with plenty of sun on Sunday. The humidex could reach 28, and the UV index is 8, or very high.

Clouds will roll in this evening bringing a chance of showers. Overnight, expect showers after midnight and a low of 13 C.

Monday's forecast is rainy with a high of 19 C.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a good chance of showers and a high of 7 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries in the overnight forecast into Wednesday morning as it drops to a low of 1 C.

Wednesday's forecast is sunny with a high of 10 C, which is closer to the average high for this time of year.