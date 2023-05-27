96-year-old sets new world record in Ottawa Race Weekend 5K

Rejeanne Fairhead ran her way into the Guinness World Records on the opening day of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

The 96-year-old Ottawa woman ran the 5K race in 51:09.1, setting the world record for women 95+ for five kilometres.

"With an official Sportstats time of 51:09.1. Rejeanne is now the WORLD record holder women’s 95+ 5k. Congratulations!" Ottawa Race Weekend said on Twitter.

Fairhead beat the world record held by American Betty Lindberg.

"I feel great. It was pretty hot out there," Fairhead told Athletics Canada.

Fairhead also raised money for Perley Health in Ottawa, a long-term care facility home to more than 600 seniors and veterans.

Last year, Fairhead set the Canadian record for the 5K during Ottawa Race Weekend.

Nearly 6,000 runners were registered for the 5K at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, one of six races to be held through the streets of Ottawa and Gatineau this weekend.

The 10K race is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, while the marathon and half marathon are set for Sunday morning.