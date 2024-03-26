9 tickets issued for open alcohol in Ottawa parks over two years

Bylaw Services officers have issued nine tickets for open alcohol in public parks over the past two years, as the debate continues on whether the city should allow people to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks during the summer.

Coun. Shawn Menard asked the city to consider following the city of Toronto in conducting a pilot project to allow alcohol drinking in select parks this summer.

In a response to Menard, Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services general manager Dan Chenier says while alcohol in parks is "an area of interest" for the Parks and Facilities Bylaw review, staff recommend not allowing drinking in parks this year.

"Given the impending resumption of seasonal activities in parks within the next month, staff recommend that the City not initiate pilot sites in 2024 while continuing with the planned Bylaw renewal process in which all legal, enforcement and operational considerations for a pilot project will be evaluated and further developed," Chenier said in a response, which was posted to social media by Menard.

"Should alcohol in parks be approved as an addition to the Parks and Facilities Bylaw in early 2025, staff would initiate projects in accordance with the parameters approved by City Council as part of the Bylaw."

Bylaw Services director Roger Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa nine tickets have been issued for consumption of alcoholic beverages in parks over the past two years.

"Within the Bylaw, the consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited unless a permit is obtained from the General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services," Chapman said in a statement.

"In 2022, Bylaw and Regulatory Services issued four charges related to the consumption of alcoholic beverages in park, with another five charges issued in 2023. Fines received under this Bylaw amount to $260 per offence."

Chapman says while staff conduct a review of the Parks and Facilities Bylaw to consider allowing alcohol consumption in parks, "the act currently remains prohibited until such changes are enacted."

Toronto's pilot project allowed people aged 19 and older to drink alcohol beverages in 27 parks across the city. Staff are recommending the pilot project be made permanent.