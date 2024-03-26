9 tickets issued for open alcohol in Ottawa parks over two years
Bylaw Services officers have issued nine tickets for open alcohol in public parks over the past two years, as the debate continues on whether the city should allow people to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks during the summer.
Coun. Shawn Menard asked the city to consider following the city of Toronto in conducting a pilot project to allow alcohol drinking in select parks this summer.
In a response to Menard, Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services general manager Dan Chenier says while alcohol in parks is "an area of interest" for the Parks and Facilities Bylaw review, staff recommend not allowing drinking in parks this year.
"Given the impending resumption of seasonal activities in parks within the next month, staff recommend that the City not initiate pilot sites in 2024 while continuing with the planned Bylaw renewal process in which all legal, enforcement and operational considerations for a pilot project will be evaluated and further developed," Chenier said in a response, which was posted to social media by Menard.
"Should alcohol in parks be approved as an addition to the Parks and Facilities Bylaw in early 2025, staff would initiate projects in accordance with the parameters approved by City Council as part of the Bylaw."
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Bylaw Services director Roger Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa nine tickets have been issued for consumption of alcoholic beverages in parks over the past two years.
"Within the Bylaw, the consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited unless a permit is obtained from the General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services," Chapman said in a statement.
"In 2022, Bylaw and Regulatory Services issued four charges related to the consumption of alcoholic beverages in park, with another five charges issued in 2023. Fines received under this Bylaw amount to $260 per offence."
Chapman says while staff conduct a review of the Parks and Facilities Bylaw to consider allowing alcohol consumption in parks, "the act currently remains prohibited until such changes are enacted."
Toronto's pilot project allowed people aged 19 and older to drink alcohol beverages in 27 parks across the city. Staff are recommending the pilot project be made permanent.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and wife's illnesses focus attention on future king, Prince William
With both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate, absent from public duties as they undergo treatment for cancer, Prince William has come under the media and public spotlight like never before.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
Financial mythbusting 101: Don't get stuck on financial advice that doesn't ring true
Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.
WATCH Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided. A legal analyst explains why
Two sprawling properties belonging to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami. It may not be the last raid planned by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, according to a legal analyst.
Need to improve Canadian productivity has reached emergency level, BoC official says
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
opinion Will Trump's campaign of darkness and disarray succeed?
Despite the polls showing a neck-and-neck race for control of the White House, political analyst Eric Ham says it's becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump's only pathway back to the presidency is by making the race ugly. Very ugly.
Environment Canada issues warnings over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
-
N.B., federal government sign $430M health-care, long-term care agreements
The federal government will spend more than $430 million on the New Brunswick health-care and long-term care systems due to two new bilateral agreements.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
-
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
-
Police punched man accused of running over colleague during arrest, court hears
Jurors are hearing a Toronto police officer punched the man accused of running over his colleague in the face during arrest.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP says it has arrested 13 people as part of a 'major operation' against a 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal.
-
Is there lead in your water pipes? Check out Montreal's interactive map to find out
If you're worried that your plumbing may contain traces of lead, the City of Montreal has created an interactive map to help put your mind at ease.
-
Freezing rain warnings for parts of Quebec, Montreal to see light rain
Wintry weather is not over yet for parts of Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss": North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Ave that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after 'suspicious' trailer fire at Leisure Lake
Leamington fire officials say there was about $100,000 damage after a fire at an RV resort and campground.
-
Robbery suspect sought in west end
Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a west end store.
-
Complaints of ATVs and dirt bikes on highways and private property
Windsor police say they have received numerous reports of ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles on highways and private property.
London
-
'Quit dumping on us': London farmer tired of illegal trash
A London farmer is calling out illegal dumping in the city. Mark Rimmelzwaan farms near the border with Elgin County where he and his neighbours are tired of finding piles of trash on and near their fields.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes after police try to initiate stop
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an overnight crash in London. Around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a speeding vehicle without headlights, in the south end of the city.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries after crash at major Kitchener intersection
One person has been seriously hurt after crash at a major Kitchener intersection Tuesday morning.
-
Kitchener one step closer to fourplex construction, Waterloo decision coming later
Fourplex construction in Kitchener has gotten the green light, while Waterloo will have to wait a little longer for approval.
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
Barrie
-
Young driver hospitalized & charged after totalling car in south end Barrie
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
-
Charges laid after reported shooting in Wasaga Beach
Two men from Wasaga Beach face weapons charges after reports of a shooting on Mosley Street early Wednesday afternoon.
-
RVH cancer care centre renamed
The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre has been officially renamed the David and Catherine Hudson Regional Cancer Centre.
Winnipeg
-
2 charged after video of infant being sexually abused posted online
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Here’s what the province is forecasting for spring flood season
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its March flood outlook.
-
Winnipeg police arrest Calgary man for human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
Calgary
-
Federal government offers $23M to build 2 Calgary apartment complexes
The federal, provincial and municipal governments teamed up Tuesday morning to announce $23 million in funding for two new affordable apartment buildings in the city.
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Alberta health minister announces funding for acute care, surgeries
Alberta's health minister is scheduled Tuesday to make an announcement about surgery capacity and acute care.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Why this recent snowfall won't fix southern Alberta drought conditions
The Calgary area was the literal and figurative ground zero for the bulk of last week’s snow.
Edmonton
-
Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Alberta health minister announces funding for acute care, surgeries
Alberta's health minister is scheduled Tuesday to make an announcement about surgery capacity and acute care.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
Regina
-
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Saskatoon
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
'Hoping for the best': Sask. teens caught in the middle of teachers' labour dispute
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
-
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing near Metrotown sends man to hospital, another arrested
A stabbing near Burnaby's Metrotown sent one person to hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Burnaby refinery pays $31K firefighting bill after January incident that led to foul stench
A Burnaby refinery has paid back a bill of more than $31,000 connected to an incident that caused a foul stench and led to a public safety advisory earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Time of essence amid efforts to reunite orphaned B.C. orca calf with its pod
Intense efforts are underway to reunite an orca calf with its family pod after its mother was stranded and died in a tidal lagoon near the remote northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.