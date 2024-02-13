9 things to do in Ottawa for Valentine's Day
Wednesday is Valentine's Day, the annual celebration of love and friendship.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at nine things to do in Ottawa on Valentine's Day.
Ottawa 67's
You can share the love and the savings on Valentine's Day at the Ottawa 67's game.
The 67's host the Kingston Frontenacs at the Arena at TD Place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Fans are being offered an exclusive Valentine's Day offer to attend the game.
You can buy one ticket to the 67's game, and get one free for sections 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.
For more information, visit the Ottawa 67's website.
A Valentine's Playlist
Celebrate Valentine's Day with strings attached at the National Arts Centre.
"A Valentine's Playlist" with the NAC Orchestra is set for Wednesday at the National Arts Centre.
"Celebrate Valentine’s Day with us as we welcome Ottawa-born mezzo soprano Wallis Giunta to Southam Hall for an evening of musical wine and roses," the NAC says.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33737.
Candlelight Concert
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to locations in Ottawa.
On Valentine's Day, don't miss, 'Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and More at Knox Church.'
The 65-minute concert is at Knox Presbyterian Church.
A Unique Concert
Enjoy a concert celebrating exquisite music at the National Gallery of Canada on Wednesday.
"We are pleased to announce a unique concert to be held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to Canada and in close cooperation with the AGBU Toronto Chapter," says the post on Facebook.
"Performances by talented Armenian musicians: pianist Serouj Kradjian of Toronto, Astrig Siranossian of Paris on the cello and Narek Kazazyan of Yerevan on the qanun."
Skating
While the red flag continues to fly on the Rideau Canal Skateway, you can go for a skate on an outdoor refrigerated rink in Ottawa.
For more information, visit Ottawa.ca.
- Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Lansdowne Park skating court
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
Skaters on the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Valentine's Day dinner
Several Ottawa restaurants will be hosting Valentine's Day dinners.
Open Table offers a list of 10 romantic restaurants in Ottawa:
- Giovanni's Ristorante
- Restaurant e18hteen
- Rosebowl Steaks and Seafood
- Beckta
- OZ Kafe
- North and Navy
- Gitanes
- VIV Bistro
- Copper Spirits and Sights
- Rosalia
Open Table also released a list of 100 romantic restaurants in Canada, including the following six in Ottawa:
- Coconut Lagoon
- North and Navy
- Riviera
- The Shore Club
- Zoe's at Fairmont Chateau Laurier
- NeXT
Great Canadian Theatre Company
'The Waltz' opens at the Great Canadian Theatre Company on Tuesday, and you can see it on Valentine's Day.
"It's the 90s and this is a romcom," says the GCTC website.
"Two Filipino Canadian teenagers — strangers to each other, but with a shared history — spend one evening with a boombox under the big Saskatchewan sky."
For more information, visit www.gctc.ca/2324-season.
Yuk Yuk's
Enjoy Valentine's Day at Yuk Yuk's with a three-course dinner and a comedy show at 7:30 p.m.
Comedian Bryon Bertram performs at Yuk Yuk's at Biagio's Kitchen and Catering on Richmond Road.
For more information, visit www.yukyuks.com.
Craig Cardiff
See Craig Cardiff perform at The Rainbow Bistro in the ByWard Market.
The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival is hosting free indoor concerns this month
On Wednesday, Cardiff performs at 8 p.m.
