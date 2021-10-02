OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, including 26 new cases in residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,953 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 596 deaths.

The 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday follows 61 new cases on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 704 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 150 new cases in Toronto, 67 in Peel Region and 46 in York Region.

There are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 704 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Saturday, 506 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 198 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday involve fully vaccinated residents.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 155 of the 162 people in hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 24 to Sept. 30): 33.7 (Up from 32.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 24 to Sept. 30): 2.1 per cent (down from 2.3 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.94

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 817,185 (+1,175)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 768,924 (+2,580)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 398 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up 391 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 54 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,959.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 19 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, unchanged from Friday.

Ten people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 4 (2 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 3 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 5 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 18 new cases (2,681 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (3,943 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (6,742 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,614 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (3,933 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,468 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,042 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new case (1,125 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new case (870 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 663

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,598

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 104

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING TASKFORCE

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,103 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 30.

A total of 3,754 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 28 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social event - private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (9 elementary schools and four child care centres)

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19)

Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19)

Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Sept. 22)

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22)

Centre Parascolaire Alpha (Sept. 23)

St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 23)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

École élémentaire Francojeunesse (Sept. 26)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne (Sept. 28)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: