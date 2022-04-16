55th annual Maple Syrup Festival kicks off in Delta, Ont.

DELTA, ONT. -

An eastern Ontario festival returned for the first time since 2019, providing families with lots to do on the holiday weekend.

Coinciding with Easter this year, the festival in Delta, Ont. normally runs on the third week in April, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

"It's been a long three years, but it’s great to have the community come back together," said William Morris, secretary of the Delta Agricultural Society. "We certainly couldn't do it without all of the volunteers that help every year."

Inside the fair hall, people flooded fluffy flapjacks with local maple syrup.

"This is our third year in Delta. This is the first community event that we've had so it's exciting," said Megan Lagrois.

"We're locals, we come here every year," added the Myers family.

Local maple syrup producers were also on site showcasing their products, with most saying it was a banner year.

"The season was amazing," said Darrell Halladay of Halladay Maple. "We started really slow and then picked up. The last three weeks were very busy. A lot of late nights in the sugar house as you could imagine."

Karsin Kippen enjoying the Maple Syrup Festival in Delta, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Items for sale included maple rub, maple sugar, maple candy and maple caramel.

"Anything maple we make it," he laughed. "It's all good."

"They certainly do love their maple syrup in eastern Ontario. It's a great thing and it's also the first crop of the year for farmers like us," Halladay added.

"Very good year, very good quality and lots of it," said Scott Pattemore of Vali Rill Farm, who produced around 200 gallons this year.

"It's been a lot of generations. I've done it all my life," he said.

A variety of shades of maple syrup from this spring on display at the Maple Syrup Festival in Delta, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

With syrup shades of light and dark, most find it hard to choose a favourite.

"It's a mix preference, a lot of people are one way or another but I think more of the lighter syrup is a preference for most people," Pattemore added.

"The older generation seems to like the lighter syrup and younger people like me seem to like darker syrup," said Andreas Baumann of Green Lake Maple. "The darker it is, the stronger the flavour gets."

"It went very well this year," he added. "We made records amount of syrup for our little operation. It seems everybody is eager to get back out after two years of lockdown and it's a good turnout and we're selling lots of syrup."

In 2019, more than 2,200 people came through the doors for breakfast during the festival, with organizers expecting that many again this year.

"We'll use up about 300 pounds of sausages, 575 pounds of pancake mix and, of course, the magic, the maple syrup, 445 pounds which is about 150 litres," Morris said.

"All of the organizations in Delta just come together, the village is back to life," he added. "There's something for every member here in the family."

Darrell Haladay helping a customer at the Maple Syrup Festival in Delta. Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

A host of events were going on through the village, including a ball hockey tournament, craft fair, magic show and Easter egg hunt for the children.

The festival wraps up on Sunday with more activities including a second pancake breakfast, book sale, and the Rideau Lakes Fire Department will have an interactive display set up.

"If you haven't been to Delta and you've got some time, by all means we look forward to seeing you. Come and enjoy the pancakes," Morris said.