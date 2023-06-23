450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron resumes flying activities following Chinook crash in Petawawa, Ont.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters will resume flying activities today, three days after two crew members died in a helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa.

The 450 Tactical Squadron, based at CFB Petawawa, returns to duty as the investigation continues into Tuesday's crash.

"RCAF will reconsider the flying status of the fleet if circumstances arise that warrant a change," the Royal Canadian Air Force said in a statement.

"Activities will be undertaken in a way that ensures members are physically and mentally prepared to fly/conduct maintenance on aircraft."

The Department of National Defence has said a CH-147F Chinook was participating in a night training exercise when it crashed into the Ottawa River just after 12 a.m. Tuesday. Two pilots and two crew members were onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, DND said the bodies of two crew members that were reported missing after the crash had been recovered. The names of the victims have not been released at the request of the families.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's Directorate of Flight Safety is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday that the 450 Tactical Squadron would pause operations out of respect for the victims.

The 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron is based at Garrison Petawawa. It is the Royal Canadian Air Force's only CH-147F Chinook squadron.

CH-147F Chinook

The Canadian Armed Forces has a fleet of 15 CH-147F Chinook helicopters.

The military helicopter is used to transport troops and equipment in natural disasters and emergency medical evacuations.

"The CH-147F Chinook is an advanced, multi-mission medium to heavy lift helicopter," says the Royal Canadian Air Force's website.

The first F-model Chinook was delivered to Canada from the Boeing manufacturing facility in Philadelphia in 2013.

The military says the Chinook has "enhanced self-protection capabilities, including anti-missile protection systems", radar and self-defence machine guns.