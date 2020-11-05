OTTAWA -- For the third straight day, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is below 50.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, there are 998 new cases of COVID-19. A total 350 new cases are in Toronto, 269 in Peel Region and 71 in York Region.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports a total 1,568 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 3. Nearly 3,500 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 3.2 per cent for the week of Oct. 24 to 30, up from 2.7 per cent the week before.

Across Ontario, nearly 35,800 COVID-19 tests were completed, resulting in the 998 new positivity cases of the virus.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, up from two on Wednesday.

Zero new cases were reported in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health; Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Health Unit; and Renfrew County and District Health Unit.