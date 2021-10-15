OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in new cases in five days.

Across Ontario, there are 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials say there are 74 new cases in Toronto, 60 in Peel Region and 40 in Windsor-Essex.

There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one day after reporting 55 new cases.

In Ottawa, the 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday follows 23 new cases on Thursday and 24 cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 496 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 334 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 162 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 163 people in ICU with COVID-19, 148 patients are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,084 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 13.

A total of 3,829 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION