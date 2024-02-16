OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 4 Quebec suspects charged in connection to car thefts, Ottawa police say

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Four suspects from Quebec are facing charges in connection to auto thefts in the Ottawa area.

    Ottawa police say patrol officers stopped a car on Woodroffe Avenue early Thursday morning after observing "suspicious" activity.

    Police add that during the investigation, the occupants of the vehicle were arrested in connection to alleged car thefts in the Ottawa area.

    The four suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 28, have been charged with conspiracy to commit indictable offence, possession of device to obtain computer service, possession of break-in instruments, possession of automobile master key and fail to comply with undertaking.

    All appeared in court Thursday.

