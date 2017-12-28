4.1 magnitude earthquake north of Maniwaki
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was registered far to the north of Ottawa, about 85km northwest of Maniwaki, Quebec. (Google,CTV Ottawa)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 11:24AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 28, 2017 11:32AM EST
If something stirred you awake just before four o'clock this morning it may have been an earthquake.
There was a seismic event far to the north of Ottawa, about 85km northwest of Maniwaki, Quebec.
The quake was not strong enough to do any damage. Its magnitude registered as 4.1 MN.