

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Brockville Police say a 24-year-old man is facing several gun-related charges after a shooting at an apartment building.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Cartier Court Friday and found a man being treated by paramedics.

He was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to be in court on Tuesday.