24-year-old suspect in custody after shooting in Brockville apartment
A Brockville police badge is seen in this undated file photograph.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 9:45PM EDT
Brockville Police say a 24-year-old man is facing several gun-related charges after a shooting at an apartment building.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Cartier Court Friday and found a man being treated by paramedics.
He was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to be in court on Tuesday.