OTTAWA -- Here’s a quick, yummy and nutritious breakfast that kids of all ages will love. On the run, no problem - layer in portable sealable containers, take along a spoon and you are good to go.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 cups (500 mL) plain no-fat Greek yogurt

3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla

3 cups (750 mL) sliced Ontario Strawberries

1 cup (250 mL) whole grain granola

In small bowl, combine yogurt, maple syrup and vanilla.

In each of 4 parfait or large wine glasses, place 1/4 cup (50 mL) sliced strawberries, 2 tbsp (25 mL) granola and 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the yogurt mixture. Repeat layers once and top each with 1/4 cup (50 mL) sliced strawberries.

Tips:

Try with fresh Ontario Raspberries or Blueberries or chopped Ontario Peaches and Nectarines.

Use frozen vanilla yogurt and have it for dessert!

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving:

PROTEIN: 18 grams

FAT: 8 grams

CARBOHYDRATES: 40 grams

FIBRE: 4 grams

CALORIES: 304