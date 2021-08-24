Strawberry Breakfast Parfait
Special to CTV News
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:53PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:54PM EDT
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:53PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:54PM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- Here’s a quick, yummy and nutritious breakfast that kids of all ages will love. On the run, no problem - layer in portable sealable containers, take along a spoon and you are good to go.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups (500 mL) plain no-fat Greek yogurt
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla
- 3 cups (750 mL) sliced Ontario Strawberries
- 1 cup (250 mL) whole grain granola
In small bowl, combine yogurt, maple syrup and vanilla.
In each of 4 parfait or large wine glasses, place 1/4 cup (50 mL) sliced strawberries, 2 tbsp (25 mL) granola and 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the yogurt mixture. Repeat layers once and top each with 1/4 cup (50 mL) sliced strawberries.
Tips:
- Try with fresh Ontario Raspberries or Blueberries or chopped Ontario Peaches and Nectarines.
- Use frozen vanilla yogurt and have it for dessert!
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving:
PROTEIN: 18 grams
FAT: 8 grams
CARBOHYDRATES: 40 grams
FIBRE: 4 grams
CALORIES: 304