OTTAWA -- Fruit smoothies are a filling and energizing start to the day…even when you’re not rushed for time. When you’re on the run, tote this along in a thermal cup to keep it deliciously cool.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Serves 4 (Makes 4 cups/1 L)

INGREDIENTS:

4 large Ontario Peaches, pitted and diced

1/2 cup (125 mL) 2% plain yogurt ( or almond milk)

almond milk) 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Honey

2 tbsp (25 mL) almond or peanut butter

peanut butter 1 tbsp (15 mL) rolled oats

1 tbsp (15 mL) vanilla

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon

1 cup (250 mL) ice cubes (about 8 )

Garnish: Ontario Blueberries and Strawberries

In blender, place peaches, yogurt, honey, nut butter, oats, vanilla and cinnamon. Add ice cubes; blend on high until smooth, stirring if needed to combine the ice and fruit. Garnish with skewered blueberries and strawberries. Serve immediately.

Variations:

Go Green: Add 1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh Ontario Blueberries, 2 large slivered Ontario Kale Leaves (or a handful of Ontario Spinach). Substitute vanilla and cinnamon with 3 fresh Ontario Basil Leaves.

Make it Melon: Add 1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Muskmelon and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) grated fresh gingerroot.

Tip: Ontario Peaches are available from July to September.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving:

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 6 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 28 grams

CALORIES: 177

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 25 mg

