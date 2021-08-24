Peaches and Cream Breakfast Smoothie
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:50PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:55PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Fruit smoothies are a filling and energizing start to the day…even when you’re not rushed for time. When you’re on the run, tote this along in a thermal cup to keep it deliciously cool.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Serves 4 (Makes 4 cups/1 L)
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 large Ontario Peaches, pitted and diced
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) 2% plain yogurt (or almond milk)
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Honey
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) almond or peanut butter
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) rolled oats
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) vanilla
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1 cup (250 mL) ice cubes (about 8)
- Garnish: Ontario Blueberries and Strawberries
In blender, place peaches, yogurt, honey, nut butter, oats, vanilla and cinnamon. Add ice cubes; blend on high until smooth, stirring if needed to combine the ice and fruit. Garnish with skewered blueberries and strawberries. Serve immediately.
Variations:
Go Green: Add 1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh Ontario Blueberries, 2 large slivered Ontario Kale Leaves (or a handful of Ontario Spinach). Substitute vanilla and cinnamon with 3 fresh Ontario Basil Leaves.
Make it Melon: Add 1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Muskmelon and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) grated fresh gingerroot.
Tip: Ontario Peaches are available from July to September.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving:
PROTEIN: 4 grams
FAT: 6 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 28 grams
CALORIES: 177
FIBRE: 3 grams
SODIUM: 25 mg
