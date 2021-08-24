Sheet Pan Vegetable Frittata
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:25PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:55PM EDT
OTTAWA -- This frittata can be made ahead and re-heated for quick breakfasts or to take along for lunch. Add ham or bacon if desired.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Baking Time: 40 minutes
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pkg (227 g) sliced Ontario Mushrooms
- 1-3/4 cups (425 mL) halved multi-coloured Grape and Cherry Tomatoes
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) each diced Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red and Yellow Peppers
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Ontario Red Onion
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil
- 16 Ontario Eggs
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario 2% Milk
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Basil (or 2 tsp/10 mL dried basil)
- 2 cups (500 mL) chopped Ontario Baby Spinach
- 1 cup (250 mL) coarsely shredded Ontario Aged White Cheddar Cheese
Spray 15- x 10-inch (39 x 25 cm) rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; line with parchment paper. Arrange mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onion on baking sheet in single layer; drizzle with oil. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven stirring once, until softened and lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven; reduce oven temperature to 375°F (190°C).
Meanwhile, in large bowl, thoroughly whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle basil and spinach over hot vegetables; sprinkle with cheese. Pour egg mixture over top. Bake for 20 minutes, or until set in the centre.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 18 grams
FAT: 18 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 7 grams
CALORIES: 269
FIBRE: 2 grams
SODIUM: 270 mg