This frittata can be made ahead and re-heated for quick breakfasts or to take along for lunch. Add ham or bacon if desired.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Baking Time: 40 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

1 pkg (227 g) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

1-3/4 cups (425 mL) halved multi-coloured Grape and Cherry Tomatoes

1/2 cup (125 mL) each diced Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red and Yellow Peppers

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Ontario Red Onion

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

16 Ontario Eggs

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario 2% Milk

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Basil (or 2 tsp/10 mL dried basil)

2 cups (500 mL) chopped Ontario Baby Spinach

1 cup (250 mL) coarsely shredded Ontario Aged White Cheddar Cheese

Spray 15- x 10-inch (39 x 25 cm) rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; line with parchment paper. Arrange mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onion on baking sheet in single layer; drizzle with oil. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven stirring once, until softened and lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven; reduce oven temperature to 375°F (190°C).

Meanwhile, in large bowl, thoroughly whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle basil and spinach over hot vegetables; sprinkle with cheese. Pour egg mixture over top. Bake for 20 minutes, or until set in the centre.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 18 grams

FAT: 18 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 7 grams

CALORIES: 269

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 270 mg