Ottawa Firefighters have an apartment fire under control at an Ottawa Community Housing high-rise in Overbrook, where a fire just one month ago claimed a man’s life.

Fire crews were called to 251 Donald St. at around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen coming out of the window of a 7th floor unit.

The fire was under control by about 8:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the hallway.

Last month, a fire broke out at the same building. A 63-year-old man died in the blaze. The building also saw an electrical fire in December 2018, which forced hundreds of tenants out of their units for several days.