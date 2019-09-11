Firefighters contain apartment fire at 251 Donald St.
Firefighters extinguish a fire in a 7th floor apartment at 251 Donald St., Sept. 11, 2019 (Photo: Scott Stilborn @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 8:49AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:12AM EDT
Ottawa Firefighters have an apartment fire under control at an Ottawa Community Housing high-rise in Overbrook, where a fire just one month ago claimed a man’s life.
Fire crews were called to 251 Donald St. at around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen coming out of the window of a 7th floor unit.
The fire was under control by about 8:30 a.m.
Three people were taken to hospital in stable condition.
Firefighters also rescued a dog from the hallway.
Last month, a fire broke out at the same building. A 63-year-old man died in the blaze. The building also saw an electrical fire in December 2018, which forced hundreds of tenants out of their units for several days.
