The caramelized corners are the best part of this moist and tangy cake, which show cases Spring fresh Ontario rhubarb.

Serves: 08/10/12

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

Base:

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

1/2 cup (125 mL) packed brown sugar

3 cups (750 mL) coarsely sliced Ontario Rhubarb

Cake:

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, softened

3/4 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) nutmeg

1 cup (250 mL) sour cream or plain yogurt

Cooking Instructions:

Base:

In 8 inch (2 L) square non-aluminium baking dish, heat butter in 350°F (180°C) oven for about 5 minutes or until melted. Sprinkle brown sugar and then rhubarb evenly in dish; set aside.

Cake:

In bowl, cream together butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. Stir together flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Stir into creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, making three additions of each. Spread batter over rhubarb. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until top springs back when lightly pressed. Let cool on rack for 15 minutes. Run knife around edge of pan; invert cake onto serving plate. Serve warm or at room temperature.