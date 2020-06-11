Serves: 6 ppl

Ready In: 30 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb (500 g) ground turkey or chicken

1 cup chopped arugula or fresh spinach

3/4 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup crumbled Feta cheese

1 egg

1 tsp (5 mL) smoked or regular paprika

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper

6 hamburger buns

Garnishes:

Lettuce

Plickled onions (Recipe below)

Tzatziki

Cooking Instructions:

In bowl, combine ground turkey, arugula, panko crumbs, feta, egg, paprika, salt and pepper; shape into 6 patties.

Grill patties over medium-high heat on greased grill for 10 to 12 minutes, turning once, or until digital thermometer inserted sideways into burger registers 185°F (85°C). Toast buns if desired.

Assemble burgers with lettuce and patties; top with , onions & tzatziki.

Tip: shred radishes into a traditional Tzatziki recipe for a gorgoeus colour.

Pickled Red Onions:

1 red onion, thinly sliced into rings

1 cup water

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

1-1/2 tsp salt

6 pepper corns (optional)

In 2 cup mason jar, place onions and pepper corns (if using)

In 2 cup glass measure whisk together water, vinegar, sugar & salt until dissolved. Pour over onions in Jar. Place jar uncovered in microwave and cook for 90 seconds just to speed up the softening of the onions.

Place lid and refrigerate until ready to eat.