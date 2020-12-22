OTTAWA -- Take entertaining to the next level with this easy and impressive entrée. Serve pork medallions on top of rosemary applesauce.

Preparation Time: 45 minutes

Chilling Time: 1 hour

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Roasting Time: 15 minutes

Makes 8

(Makes about 2 cups/500 mL applesauce)

Ingredients:

2 Ontario Pork Tenderloins (375 g each), trimmed and cut into 8 medallions 2-inch (5 cm) thick

Salt and pepper

8 slices Ontario Applewood Smoked Bacon

8 large Ontario Rosemary Sprigs, for skewers

1/4 cup (50 mL) vegetable oil

Applesauce:

4 large Ontario Honey Crisp Apples, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Honey

1 tsp (5 mL) cider vinegar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh Ontario Rosemary Leaves, chopped

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Icewine

2 tsp (10 mL) cold butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Season pork with salt and pepper. Wrap 1 slice of bacon tightly around non cut side of each medallion; secure with rosemary sprig, pushing sprig through to the other side of the medallion. Repeat with remaining medallions, bacon and sprigs. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

In large ovenproof skillet, heat oil, over medium-high heat. Sear medallions on all sides to brown. Place skillet in 425°F (220°C) oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until meat thermometer inserted in centre reads 155°F (68°C).

Applesauce:

In medium saucepan, combine apples, honey, vinegar and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until apples are soft. Stir in rosemary. Remove from heat and stir in icewine and butter until combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

To serve, spoon applesauce on plates. Top with medallions.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (1 Medallion with 1/4 cup/50 mL applesauce):

PROTEIN: 26 grams

FAT: 14 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 16 grams

CALORIES: 300

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 330 mg