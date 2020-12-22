OTTAWA -- This classic dish is perfect for your next dinner party – layers of potatoes, onion, cheese and fresh herbs, baked until tender. Comfort and elegance all in one dish.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Baking Time: 90 minutes

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients:

2 cups (500 mL) shredded smoked Ontario Gouda Cheese

3/4 cup (175 mL) grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese

2 large Ontario Yellow Fleshed Potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 large Ontario Onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp (5 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Thyme Leaves

1 tsp (5 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Rosemary Leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 large Ontario Sweet Potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

3 cups (750 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

Directions:

In small bowl, combine cheeses and mix well; set aside.

In greased 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish, arrange half of the yellow fleshed potatoes. Top with 1/4 each of the onions, cheese and herbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Repeat layering alternating between yellow fleshed and sweet potatoes 3 times. Scatter with remaining sweet potatoes and cheese. Pour enough cream over potatoes, stopping just below the rim. The cream should just barely cover the potatoes. Cover with foil; bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 60 minutes. Remove foil; continue to bake for about 30 minutes or until the top has browned and potatoes are tender.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipes serves 10):

PROTEIN: 14 grams

FAT: 35 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 25 grams

CALORIES: 465

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 440 mg