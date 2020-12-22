OTTAWA -- This appetizer is tasty and very impressive! The honey-thyme drizzle adds an interesting finishing flavour note.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 8 minutes

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Makes 16 pieces

Ingredients:

4 tsp (20 mL) butter

1 cup (250 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Leeks (white and pale green parts only)

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tsp (5 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Thyme Leaves

2 tsp (10 mL) apple cider vinegar

1 sheet (225 g) frozen butter puff pastry, thawed and refrigerated

1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard

1 cup (250 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Apple (Cortland, Spartan, Northern Spy)

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Brie Cheese, diced (about 2 oz/60 g)

Drizzle:

4 tsp (20 mL) Ontario Honey

1 tsp (5 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Thyme Leaves

1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard

Directions:

In medium nonstick skillet, melt 2 tsp (10 mL) of the butter over medium heat; cook leeks, 1 clove of the garlic, 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper, stirring frequently, until leeks are tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in thyme. Transfer to bowl and refrigerate to cool, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in small saucepan, melt remaining butter with garlic over medium-low heat. Stir in remaining garlic, vinegar and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) of pepper. Set aside.

Unroll puff pastry and leave on parchment paper. Place on baking sheet and with fork poke entire surface. Brush mustard over pastry, leaving 1/2-inch (1 cm) border. Scatter leek mixture over pastry and arrange apple slices on top. Brush with butter mixture and scatter cheese over top. Bake in 400°F (200°C) for 15 to 20 minutes or until pastry is golden.

Drizzle:

In small bowl, combine, honey, thyme and mustard. Cut tart into pieces and drizzle with honey mixture.

Nutritional Information:

1 Piece

PROTEIN: 2 grams

FAT: 7 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 12 grams

CALORIES: 114

FIBRE: 0 grams

SODIUM: 140 mg



