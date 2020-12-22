Leek, Apple and Brie Tart
OTTAWA -- This appetizer is tasty and very impressive! The honey-thyme drizzle adds an interesting finishing flavour note.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 8 minutes
Baking Time: 20 minutes
Makes 16 pieces
Ingredients:
- 4 tsp (20 mL) butter
- 1 cup (250 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Leeks (white and pale green parts only)
- 2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 tsp (5 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Thyme Leaves
- 2 tsp (10 mL) apple cider vinegar
- 1 sheet (225 g) frozen butter puff pastry, thawed and refrigerated
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard
- 1 cup (250 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Apple (Cortland, Spartan, Northern Spy)
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Brie Cheese, diced (about 2 oz/60 g)
Drizzle:
- 4 tsp (20 mL) Ontario Honey
- 1 tsp (5 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Thyme Leaves
- 1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard
Directions:
In medium nonstick skillet, melt 2 tsp (10 mL) of the butter over medium heat; cook leeks, 1 clove of the garlic, 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper, stirring frequently, until leeks are tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in thyme. Transfer to bowl and refrigerate to cool, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in small saucepan, melt remaining butter with garlic over medium-low heat. Stir in remaining garlic, vinegar and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) of pepper. Set aside.
Unroll puff pastry and leave on parchment paper. Place on baking sheet and with fork poke entire surface. Brush mustard over pastry, leaving 1/2-inch (1 cm) border. Scatter leek mixture over pastry and arrange apple slices on top. Brush with butter mixture and scatter cheese over top. Bake in 400°F (200°C) for 15 to 20 minutes or until pastry is golden.
Drizzle:
In small bowl, combine, honey, thyme and mustard. Cut tart into pieces and drizzle with honey mixture.
Nutritional Information:
1 Piece
PROTEIN: 2 grams
FAT: 7 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 12 grams
CALORIES: 114
FIBRE: 0 grams
SODIUM: 140 mg