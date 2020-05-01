Ottawa Best Baker recipe No.5: Beer Bread
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Friday, May 1, 2020 5:00PM EDT
A very simple recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 cups flour
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1 can beer
- 1/2 cup melted butter
Directions
- Mix dry ingredients together.
- Add beer.
- Pour into greased loaf pan.
- Pour butter over bread.
- Bake at 375 degrees for one hour.
Notes
- I put some of the melted butter into the dough, and add the rest to the top.
- I also add some grated cheddar (old or smoked) and a touch of garlic salt to the top.
RELATED IMAGES