A very simple recipe.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups flour
  • 3 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1 can beer
  • 1/2 cup melted butter

Directions

  1. Mix dry ingredients together.
  2. Add beer.
  3. Pour into greased loaf pan.
  4. Pour butter over bread.
  5. Bake at 375 degrees for one hour.

Notes

  • I put some of the melted butter into the dough, and add the rest to the top.
  • I also add some grated cheddar (old or smoked) and a touch of garlic salt to the top.