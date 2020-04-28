Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Servings: 2 dozen

Ingredients

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup salted butter, softened (2 sticks)

1 egg

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp coconut extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup shredded coconut

1 bag semi sweeet chocolate chips (2 cups)

Instructions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large bowl, beat both sugars, butter, vanilla, coconut extract, and egg with an electric mixer or kitchen aid on medium speed. Stir in flour, baking soda, and salt till dough is stiff. Stir in shredded coconut and chocolate chips. Drop dough in 1-1.5 inch balls over an ungreased cookie sheet. I like mine a bit larger so I go with 1.5 inch dough balls. Flatten a bit with the palm of your hand. Bake 8 minutes or until light brown on edges (soft center). Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet, and 2 more minutes on a wire rack.

Recipe Notes: I like my cookies on the flat side so this recipe uses a touch less flour. If you like your cookies a little more on the rouded side, try adding 1/4 cup flour to the recipe.