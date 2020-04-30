Home baker and bread maker Crystal Parsons shares a recipe for a focaccia that looks too good to eat.

Perfect for your next dinner party...whenever that might be.

Ingredients

4 3/4 Cup All-purpose flour

1/2 tsp sugar

2 1/2 Cup warm water (approx 95 degrees F)

3/4 tsp active dry yeast

1 large onion

2 Tbsp butter (more if desired)

1 Tbsp flaky sea salt or half a Tbsp table salt (with additional sea salt to taste)

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Assorted vegetables and herbs to create your design -- Recommended: fresh parsley, rosemary and thyme, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green onion stalks and leeks

Directions