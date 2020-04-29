Ottawa Best Baker recipe No.3: Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 3:18PM EDT
Fazy Ramsay has 6 kids between ages of 13-23. She started posting recipes on Instagram and TikTok so they are available to her kids whenever they need them! Here is her recipe for Bread Pudding:
Ingredients
Bread pudding:
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1L milk
- 1 Tbs pumpkin pie spice/cinnamon
- 1 Tbs vanilla
- 1 loaf of bread cut to small chunks
Caramel sauce:
- 1 cup of white sugar
- 1 Tbs butter
- 1/3 cup heavy cream