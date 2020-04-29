Fazy Ramsay has 6 kids between ages of 13-23. She started posting recipes on Instagram and TikTok so they are available to her kids whenever they need them! Here is her recipe for Bread Pudding:

Ingredients

Bread pudding:

4 eggs

1 cup of brown sugar

1L milk

1 Tbs pumpkin pie spice/cinnamon

1 Tbs vanilla

1 loaf of bread cut to small chunks

Caramel sauce: