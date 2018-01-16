

Foodland Ontario





Breakfast on the go – individual vegetable stuffed frittatas are flavourful and easy to prepare.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Baking Time: 14 minutes

Serves 6

1 tbsp (15 mL) butter

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped Ontario Onion

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each dried thyme leaves, salt and pepper

3/4 cup (175 mL) cooked, cubed Ontario Sweet Potatoes

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

8 Ontario Eggs

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Milk

1 tsp (5 mL) dry mustard powder

1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Gouda Cheese

In large nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, until soft; stirring frequently. Stir in sweet potatoes and parsley. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and mustard.

Grease 12-cup muffin pan. Divide reserved vegetable mixture and cheese evenly into muffin cups. Pour egg mixture evenly over each muffin cup. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 12 to 14 minutes or until set and eggs are puffed and lightly browned.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 15 grams

FAT: 15 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 9 grams

CALORIES: 231

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 490 mg