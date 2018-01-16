Muffin Tin Frittatas
Foodland Ontario
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 12:40PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 6:59PM EST
Breakfast on the go – individual vegetable stuffed frittatas are flavourful and easy to prepare.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 5 minutes
Baking Time: 14 minutes
Serves 6
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) butter
- 1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped Ontario Onion
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each dried thyme leaves, salt and pepper
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) cooked, cubed Ontario Sweet Potatoes
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
- 8 Ontario Eggs
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Milk
- 1 tsp (5 mL) dry mustard powder
- 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Gouda Cheese
In large nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, until soft; stirring frequently. Stir in sweet potatoes and parsley. Set aside.
In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and mustard.
Grease 12-cup muffin pan. Divide reserved vegetable mixture and cheese evenly into muffin cups. Pour egg mixture evenly over each muffin cup. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 12 to 14 minutes or until set and eggs are puffed and lightly browned.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 15 grams
FAT: 15 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 9 grams
CALORIES: 231
FIBRE: 1 gram
SODIUM: 490 mg