Breakfast on the go – individual vegetable stuffed frittatas are flavourful and easy to prepare.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 5 minutes
Baking Time: 14 minutes

Serves 6

  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) butter
  • 1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped Ontario Onion
  • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each dried thyme leaves, salt and pepper
  • 3/4 cup (175 mL) cooked, cubed Ontario Sweet Potatoes
  • 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
  • 8 Ontario Eggs
  • 1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Milk
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) dry mustard powder
  • 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Gouda Cheese

In large nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, until soft; stirring frequently. Stir in sweet potatoes and parsley. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and mustard.

Grease 12-cup muffin pan. Divide reserved vegetable mixture and cheese evenly into muffin cups. Pour egg mixture evenly over each muffin cup. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 12 to 14 minutes or until set and eggs are puffed and lightly browned. 

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 15 grams

FAT: 15 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 9 grams

CALORIES: 231

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 490 mg