Use your favourite Margarita mix to season the skewers! Nice twist on a Mexican style dinner. Serve with Tomato Black Bean & Feta Salad with Honey Lime Vinaigrette. Note: if using real lime juice: omit Margarita mix Use ¼ cup lime juice and 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup.

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Refrigerate Time: 30 minutes to 8 hours

BBQ Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

12 bamboo skewers, soaked

Margarita Marinade

½ cup Margarita mix

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 oz tequila, (optional)

½ tsp salt

Cooking Instructions:

Thread 5-6 pieces of chicken onto soaked bamboo skewer. Place in shallow dish. Repeat with remaining chicken. In covered jar, combine margarita mix, oil, cilantro, tequila, garlic and salt; shake well and pour over skewers. Refrigerate minimum 30 minutes and up to 8 hours. Place on greased grill over medium-high heat. Brush with remaining marinade and grill until cooked through, about 20 minutes, turning skewers occasionally. Also delicious in a flour tortilla with tomato, lettuce, avocado, pickled onions & cilantro cream.