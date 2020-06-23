Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Margarita Chicken Skewers
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Use your favourite Margarita mix to season the skewers! Nice twist on a Mexican style dinner. Serve with Tomato Black Bean & Feta Salad with Honey Lime Vinaigrette. Note: if using real lime juice: omit Margarita mix Use ¼ cup lime juice and 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup.
Serves: 4-6
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Refrigerate Time: 30 minutes to 8 hours
BBQ Time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 12 bamboo skewers, soaked
Margarita Marinade
- ½ cup Margarita mix
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 oz tequila, (optional)
- ½ tsp salt
Cooking Instructions:
Thread 5-6 pieces of chicken onto soaked bamboo skewer. Place in shallow dish. Repeat with remaining chicken. In covered jar, combine margarita mix, oil, cilantro, tequila, garlic and salt; shake well and pour over skewers. Refrigerate minimum 30 minutes and up to 8 hours. Place on greased grill over medium-high heat. Brush with remaining marinade and grill until cooked through, about 20 minutes, turning skewers occasionally. Also delicious in a flour tortilla with tomato, lettuce, avocado, pickled onions & cilantro cream.