Turkish rice pudding is creamier than many Canadian versions and that’s what makes it so good. Layered with slightly tart rhubarb, it’s irresistible. If you’ve never tasted rosewater, give it a try. It’s the secret ingredient that takes this pudding up a notch.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Chilling Time: 3 hours

Serves 8

Pudding:

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) water

1/2 cup (125 mL) Arborio rice

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

2-1/4 cups (550 mL) Ontario Milk

2 cups (500 mL) 18% Ontario Table Cream

2/3 cup (150 mL) granulated sugar

3 tbsp (45 mL) cornstarch

2 tsp (10 mL) rosewater (optional)

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vanilla

Rhubarb:

4 cups (1 L) sliced (1/2-inch/1 cm) Ontario Rhubarb

1/3 cup (75 mL) Ontario Honey

1/4 cup (50 mL) orange juice

1 cinnamon stick

Garnish:

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped pistachios

Ground cinnamon

Pudding: In medium saucepan, stir together water, rice and salt. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer gently until water is completely absorbed, about 15 minutes. Add 2 cups (500 mL) of the milk, cream and sugar. Return to boil; reduce heat and simmer gently, uncovered for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Whisk cornstarch with remaining 1/4 cup (50 mL) milk; stir into rice mixture. Continue stirring until mixture comes to the boil. Reduce heat and gently simmer uncovered, stirring frequently, for 15 minutes. Stir in rosewater (if using) and vanilla. Remove from heat, transfer to medium bowl. Cool, cover and refrigerate until cold, about 3 hours.

Rhubarb: In medium saucepan, combine rhubarb, honey, orange juice and cinnamon stick. Cover and bring to boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; cover and simmer gently for 2 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally until mixture is thick, 7 to 10 minutes. Discard cinnamon stick. Transfer to medium bowl. Cool, cover and refrigerate until cold.

To assemble, divide half the rice pudding between 8 serving glasses. Divide half of the rhubarb, about 1 cup (250 mL), evenly over pudding in each glass. Top with remaining pudding, dividing evenly. Spoon remaining rhubarb over each serving; garnish with pistachios and dusting of cinnamon.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 6 grams

FAT: 14 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 51 grams

CALORIES: 350

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 135 mg