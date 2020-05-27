Tender-crisp asparagus teams up with thinly sliced roasted potatoes and trout in this simple one pan dinner. Rainbow trout usually has the skin on. If you prefer skinless, have them remove it at the fish counter.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves 4

3 Ontario Potatoes, peeled, halved and thinly sliced (about 1-1/2 lb/750 g)

1/4 cup (50 mL) olive oil

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Dill

2 tsp (10 mL) grainy mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Rainbow Trout Fillets, cut in 4 pieces

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed

Toss potatoes with 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil and a pinch each of the salt and pepper. Arrange on greased baking sheet; bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together lemon juice, dill, mustard, garlic and remaining oil, salt and pepper; set aside.

Place fillets, skin side down, on top of the potatoes. Arrange asparagus on the trout. Pour lemon dressing over everything. Return to oven and roast for about 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender, trout flakes easily and asparagus is tender-crisp.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 32 grams

FAT: 21 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 35 grams

CALORIES: 452

FIBRE: 6 grams

SODIUM: 230 mg