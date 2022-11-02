Cabbage Roll Soup

In large bowl, mix together beef, pork, egg, rice, onion and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Form into 1-1/2 inch (4 cm) balls to make 25 to 30 meatballs.

In Dutch oven or soup pot, heat oil over medium heat; brown meatballs all over. Add chicken broth, tomatoes (including juice) and cabbage. Bring to boil over high heat; reduce heat and cook for 20 minutes. Stir in parsley and serve.