2 teens charged with arson in connection with Sandy Hill house fire
Two Ottawa teenagers have been arrested on charges of arson in connection with a fire that broke out at a residence in Sandy Hill near the University of Ottawa earlier this month.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The fire destroyed a six-unit residence that broke out on Feb. 1 in the 100 block of Osgoode Street.
The fire caused one resident to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and three Ottawa firefighters sustained minor injuries, according to Ottawa Fire Services.
In addition, two tenants, who were the only individuals living in the units at the time, lost most of what they own. The two had recently won a renoviction dispute with their landlord and had been planning to move out of the property.
A 2021 property inspection report commissioned by the tenants, found that much of the building was in disrepair and had several safety issues.
A news release by the Ottawa Police Service on Friday says the damage caused by the fire is estimated to be in the "millions of dollars."
Adrien Bussiere, 19, of Ottawa has been charged with:
- Arson Endangering Life
- Arson Causing Property Damage
- Arson by Negligence
- Breaking and Entering
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Three counts of Failing to Comply with Release Order
A 17-year-old woman of Ottawa, who cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been charged with:
- Arson Endangering Life
- Arson Causing Property Damage
- Breaking and Entering
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
Bussiere is scheduled to appear in court today and the woman will appear at a later date.
"The Arson Unit is appreciative of the public’s response to the OPS media release on Tuesday, that directly led to the identification and locating of the suspects," OPS said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587 or by email at arson@ottawapolice.ca.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9M, barred from N.Y. business for 3 years, judge rules
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
Third-grade science experiment gone wrong sends 18 students, teacher to Tennessee hospital
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
Exiled political opposition figure from Belarus fears for her husband's life amid death of Navalny
Now in exile from Belarus, opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says the announced death of political prisoner Alexei Navalny resonates with her, as she doesn't know if her husband, another political prisoner, is alive.
'A huge, huge issue:' Growing number of food delivery bikes on Toronto-area commuter trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
Team Canada without lead Harris as it looks for fifth straight Scotties title
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy meal, visit kitchen staff at renowned Vancouver restaurant
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence.
Trudeau calls Putin a 'monster' following reports of Alexei Navalny's death
Reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, offering his condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
-
N.S. town fined $100K for putting raw sewage in brook
The Town of Trenton, N.S., will have to pay a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to discharging raw sewage into Lowden Brook for seven months.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
Toronto
-
'A huge, huge issue:' Growing number of food delivery bikes on Toronto-area commuter trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
-
It's Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday
Some businesses will be closed this Monday due to the Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
-
PWHL Toronto tops Montreal 3-0 in front of record-setting crowd at Scotiabank Arena
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
-
Quebec school board responds to allegations against art teacher
A Quebec school board has responded to allegations about an art teacher who allegedly listed his students' art for sale without their knowledge, as the number of parents taking legal action has grown.
-
Montreal Jeopardy! contestant signs off in English, French and Mohawk
He may not have won, but Vince Bacani made history Friday night on Jeopary! when he signed off in three languages: English, French and Mohawk.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Sudbury recovers part of $1.5M taken by fraudsters
Greater Sudbury has managed to recover just more than $1 million of the $1.5 million the city was duped into sending to thieves.
-
Sudbury Five declared winner after opposing team left the court
It was a bizarre ending to Thursday night's Sudbury Five basketball game with the opposing team walking off the court before the end.
London
-
London police investigating another detention centre death
London Police Service (LPS) investigators are looking into another death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Friday.
-
Bomb threat in Wingham prompts road closures
A bomb threat forced numerous road closures in Wingham Friday evening.
-
London needs to secure more funding before the search for additional homeless hub locations can resume
Six months after the city sought out agencies to operate the first service hubs for homeless Londoners— two sites have opened. However, expanding the rollout will require securing more funding.
Winnipeg
-
Transit safety team ready to board Winnipeg buses
The first class of the city’s transit safety officers graduated Friday – with hopes of bringing a newfound sense of security on Winnipeg Transit buses.
-
'We are saying no': Manitoba refuses licence for controversial silica sand extraction project
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
-
Three charged following fatal North End shooting
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death at a North End rooming house Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Five teens charged with smash and grab robbery at Waterloo mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Jersey signed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being auctioned off for Ontario charities
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into garage fire in Thorncliffe
Firefighters are on scene of a fire in the Calgary community of Thorncliffe.
-
Calgary senior says alarm company won’t cancel dead husband’s contract
A Calgary senior says she's being threatened by an alarm company over a broken system that is costing her thousands of dollars and keeping her up at night.
-
Suspicious death in Greenview home under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
Long-time tenant of Saskatoon arena concerned about proposed Sutherland homeless shelter
Skate Saskatoon is concerned about a homeless shelter opening near ACT Arena.
-
‘It's chaos’: Teachers' walk-out prompts parental response
Elementary schools across Saskatchewan experienced disruption Friday as teachers walked out during lunchtime supervision in a planned job action by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF).
Edmonton
-
NDP 'combat misinformation' as legal experts say Smith's gender policies violate charter rights
The UCP is facing a new wave of criticism over proposed gender-based policies by the official oppositions and legal experts in Alberta.
-
Union accuses Alberta government of being unprepared for 2024 wildfire season
Alberta's largest union is raising the alarm over wildfire staffing levels in the province, saying the Alberta government is putting people in danger for the upcoming wildfire season by failing to hire and retain enough staff.
-
RCMP seek missing B.C. girl, 13, believed to be travelling to Alberta
Mounties in British Columbia are asking for help from people in Alberta in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Vancouver
-
'It's inflammatory': Vancouver police officer's patch ignites questions about objectivity
A Vancouver police officer is being scrutinized for donning a patch that does not adhere to the force’s uniform regulations.
-
B.C. has gained 708 family doctors over the last year. Here's where they're working
Last week, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that 708 more doctors are practising longitudinal family medicine in the province this year than last year. This week, his office shared data on where those net new family doctors are working.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy meal, visit kitchen staff at renowned Vancouver restaurant
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
Regina
-
'Historic decision': Saskatchewan government says pronoun law may go to Supreme Court
The Saskatchewan government says it will fight a court ruling over its school pronoun law, calling it a potential game-changing precedent when it comes to provinces' use of Charter's notwithstanding clause.
-
Sask. has nearly exhausted its supply of free COVID-19 tests
Saskatchewan's health ministry says its free, at-home COVID-19 test supply is almost gone.
-
Regina Humane Society faces unprecedented number of dogs in shelter care
The Regina Humane Society says they are dealing with an influx of dogs arriving at the shelter and are in need of adopters or fosters.