2 people facing charges following seizure of over 5,000 cannabis plants in Pembroke, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people are facing charges following the seizure of 5,000 cannabis plants during the execution of a search warrant Thursday in Pembroke, Ont.

The search warrant was executed at a commercial building in the 200 block of Boundary Road.

Police say they also seized a tractor and nearly 190-kilograms of ‘bulk cannabis.”

The two suspects, 61and 65, have no fixed address. They have been charged with cultivate, propagate or harvest any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house and possession for the purpose distributing.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 613-732-3332 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.