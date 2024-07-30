2 people facing charges after rocks thrown at vehicles on Hwy.416: OPP
Two people are facing charges after rocks were thrown at vehicles off an overpass in Ottawa's south end.
Ontario Provincial Police say police received "multiple 9-1-1 calls" just before 8 p.m. Monday, reporting three people were throwing rocks at cars from the top of the railway bridge that crosses Highway 416 near Richmond Road.
"One vehicle was struck and had significant damage."
Police say three individuals ranging in age from 17 to 20 were located and arrested.
Two adults are facing a charge of mischief under $5,000.
Police say a young person has been diverted in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
