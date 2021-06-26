OTTAWA -- Ottawa travellers requiring a negative COVID-19 test result prior to domestic or international travel can now be tested at two Ottawa clinics.

For a cost of $185, COVID-19 testing for outbound travel will be offered at the Ray Friel COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre and the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena.

To make an appointment at the Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre, you can call 613-288-5353 (Monday to Friday) or make an appointment online. For the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, you can email COVID19TravelTesting@cheo.on.ca.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Clinic is open for COVID-19 testing, by appointment, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park is open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Testing results should be available 48 to 60 hours after the test.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce notes travellers are responsible for verifying COVID-19 testing requirements with their airline or the place they will be visiting.