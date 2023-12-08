OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a driver in a rural part of Lanark County.

    OPP East Region posted to social media on Friday that the crash occurred on Drummond Concession 2 road, just east of Perth, Ont. yesterday.

    An 18-year-old driver from Drummond-North Elmsley Township was pronounced dead as a result.

    No other details were provided.

    OPP say Technical Collision Investigators and a Reconstructionist are assisting with the continuing investigation.

