18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a driver in a rural part of Lanark County.

OPP East Region posted to social media on Friday that the crash occurred on Drummond Concession 2 road, just east of Perth, Ont. yesterday.

An 18-year-old driver from Drummond-North Elmsley Township was pronounced dead as a result.

No other details were provided.

OPP say Technical Collision Investigators and a Reconstructionist are assisting with the continuing investigation.